Granny is oldest gaming YouTuber in the world!



Forget PewDiePie or Ninja, because they've got a long way to go to beat this gaming granny's Guinness World Record!

Hamako Mori, known as the Gaming Grandma, is now officially recognised as the oldest gaming YouTuber in the world.

The 90-year-old was born in Japan in 1930 but it wasn't until 1981 when she played her first video game.

"It looked so much fun, and I thought it's not fair if only children played it." Hamako said.

Hamako has kept all of her old consoles because they bring her happy memories

Hamako's first console was called the Cassette Vision, brought out when games were starting to become popular in the 1980s and it had very basic graphics compared to the video games of today.

"I thought life would be more fun if I knew how to play it. So I started playing, at first while no one was watching."

The 90-year-old has kept all of her consoles over the years saying, "I treasure them because it brings me memories."

But, having played video games for 39 years, Hamako says it's 90s console, the Nintendo 64, which is her favourite.

The Nintendo 64, which came out in the 90s, is Hamako's favourite console

The Gaming Grandma has got 150,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel something that has brought her a lot of happiness:

"It's such a waste if I'm the only one enjoying it."

"Everyone is so kind. Their comments leave a strong impression on me, and makes me want to make more videos that people enjoy. I still look forward to everyone's comments."

Having moved on from the Cassette Vision and the N64, Hamako streams while playing the Playstation 4 and the 90-year-old says she has no plans to give up gaming anytime soon:

I'm glad to have lived till this age and I'm glad that I've learned how to play video games. I'm enjoying life." Hamako said.