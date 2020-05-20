Hot weather: Show us what you're doing on the hottest day of the year

Getty Images

The UK is in the middle of another scorcher of a week as it gets closer to summer time.

It could be the hottest day of the year today as temperatures reach 28 degrees in parts of the UK!

So, whether you're dusting off the sunglasses or having a water fight with your pet, we want to hear from you.

Tell us what you've been getting up to in the hot weather by sending in a video or a picture.

Have fun but PLEASE remember to put lots of sun-cream on before going out in the glorious sunshine.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

If a parent is taking a photo for you, they can send it in here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.