Hot weather: Show us what you're doing on the hottest day of the year

Last updated at 12:06
A pug with its tongue out and a cartoon sun

The UK is in the middle of another scorcher of a week as it gets closer to summer time.

It could be the hottest day of the year today as temperatures reach 28 degrees in parts of the UK!

So, whether you're dusting off the sunglasses or having a water fight with your pet, we want to hear from you.

Tell us what you've been getting up to in the hot weather by sending in a video or a picture.

Have fun but PLEASE remember to put lots of sun-cream on before going out in the glorious sunshine.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If a parent is taking a photo for you, they can send it in here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • We are having a garden party 🎉🍦🎈

  • It's to hot

  • Me and my little brother are going in our paddling pool. As i'm writing this we are filling it up!

  • It's blazing outside

  • it is really hot

  • ive been inside but i am having dinner outside because its roasting

  • I am so hot

    • Ere replied: Same! Ice here I come!

