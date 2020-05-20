Usain Bolt congratulated on becoming a father after birth of baby daughter with Kasi Bennett

Getty Images

Usain Bolt has become a dad for the first time!

The sprinting superstar has been keeping his social media followers up to date with news of his partner Kasi Bennett's pregnancy for several months but now news of the birth has come from an unexpected source!

On social media, the Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness posted: "Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!"

Usain Bolt, who retired from athletics in 2017, is still the fastest man in history.

An epic sprinting career

The 9.58 seconds 100m world record he set in 2009 still stands, as does his 200m world record of 19.19 seconds.

An 11-time world champion, Usain Bolt is the only man to win three 100m Olympic titles and won 23 major gold medals during a glorious career.

He also won an epic treble-treble of Olympic golds - 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012 and 2016 but had to hand back one gold medal after one of the Jamaican team from 2008 was found guilty of doping.

Since retiring Usain Bolt has travelled the world enjoying his fame and trying out a new career as a footballer.

Nigel French/PA Wire Bolt celebrating his goal for the World XI at Soccer Aid 2019

The Manchester United fan has trained and even had trials with football teams in Australia, Germany and Norway and has played in the annual Soccer Aid charity matches several times.