Blue Peter McLaren: Your chance to design a supercar

Getty Images

Blue Peter has teamed up with car manufacturer McLaren to offer one lucky viewer the chance to design their very own 'supercar of the future'.

Not only will the winner get their design made into a 3D model but they will also get to ride in a McLaren supercar with Top Gear legend, The Stig.

There's a real focus on the climate with this challenge as entrants are being asked to focus on how how their car is powered, the impact it'll have on the environment and to describe what materials it is made from.

Last year, the UK government announced that it has plans to cut carbon emissions to almost zero by 2050.

This would involve making sure nearly all petrol and diesel cars - which produce lots of harmful emissions - are off the road.

Supercars go through a lot of petrol in a short space of time because their engines are so powerful and they go really fast.

Manufacturers including McLaren are looking for new ways to stay relevant in a world where there will be an emphasis on the environment.

Getty Images

In 2018, McLaren announced that they'd be offering a hybrid and electric vehicles by 2025.

However, in an interview last year, the company said that concerns over the heaviness of electric engines was causing a delay in the process.

More information about the Blue Peter competition with McLaren can be found on the Blue Peter website here.