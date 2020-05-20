Millie Bobbie Brown and Hugh Jackman hand over social media accounts to health experts

Getty Images

Millie Bobbie Brown and a whole host of other celebrities are handing over their social media accounts to health experts.

It's part of an initiative called #passthemic and the idea is to give experts a major platform to share important information based on data and science.

It's happening now in an attempt to provide important and accurate information to the public about coronavirus.

The Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown is joined by other celebrities including Greatest Showman Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy and Julia Roberts on the campaign.

Getty Images Hugh Jackman walking his dogs and wearing a mask to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

All of the social media accounts of all of the celebrities mentioned above combined reach over 75 million people in total.

One of the experts involved in the initiative will be Dr Anthony Fauci.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he's one of the most important scientific experts in the USA.

Other experts are coming from other parts of the world including former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf - who was the first elected female head of state - and Aya Chebbi, who campaigns for the rights of young people in Africa.