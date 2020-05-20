Coronavirus: We should wash our hands at least six times a day

Getty Images

"WASH YOUR HANDS!" is a phrase we have all been hearing a lot recently.

But there is new research that suggests we should be doing it at least six times a day because it strongly reduces the chance of catching infections such as coronavirus.

The NHS have recommended that you wash your hands multiple times throughout the day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Many of you have been singing songs while you wash in order to make sure you are doing it for the correct amount of time.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to wash your hands

The researchers studied data about viruses that were around between 2006 and 2009, but all were very similar to the coronavirus.

They found that the 1,663 participants were much less likely to be infected if they washed their hands at least six times a day.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus: The TikTok hand washing dance challenge

Dr Sarah Beale, from University College London, said: "Good hand hygiene should be practised at all times regardless of whether you show symptoms or not.

"This will help protect yourself and prevent spreading the virus to others around you."