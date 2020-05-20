Captain Tom Moore is being given a knighthood!

Emma Sohl Captain Tom Moore received a personalised card from the Queen on his 100th birthday

Captain Tom Moore is going to be given a knighthood after his fundraising efforts.

The war veteran raised more than £32 million for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.

The award has been given to him by the prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson said Captain Tom had been a "beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus" and continues to be "a true national treasure".

Captain Tom initially set out to raise £1000 for NHS charities by doing 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire.

However, his campaign caught the attention of the public and he managed to raise £32,794,701 from more than one and a half million supporters.

On his 100th birthday, Captain Tom was given the rare honour of receiving an RAF flypast as well as getting birthday messages from the Queen and prime minister.

He also received over 140,000 birthday cards.