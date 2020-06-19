Refugee Week: Famous people you might not know were refugees

Getty Images

Refugee week celebrates the contribution refugees have made to the UK.

It's an event that has been going on for more than 20 years, and aims to help communities "connect and learn from each other".

It's held on the week closest to the United Nation's (UN) World Refugee Day, which aims to highlight the difficult situations refugees around the world face.

The UN describes refugees as "people who have fled war, violence, conflict or persecution and have crossed an international border to find safety in another country".

Here are just a few well-known refugees who have made a big impact on the UK.

Rita Ora

Getty Images

The singer, songwriter and actress was born in a country called Yugoslavia, in a region that is now known as Kosovo. Her parents, though are Albanian.

When she was a baby her parents had to leave the region and move to the UK, as Albanian people were being persecuted as war broke out in Yugoslavia.

Rita speaks Albanian at home and has given interviews speaking the language.

The singer is passionate about the issues affecting refugees, she is even an official ambassador for Kosovo.

Victor Moses

Getty Images

Victor Moses was born in Nigeria in 1990. He's a footballer who's played for clubs like Crystal place, Chelsea and now Inter Milan, in Italy.

At just 11 years old, Victor came to the UK from Nigeria as an asylum seeker.

He travelled to the UK after both his parents were killed during religious clashes in the Kaduna region of the country. His family scraped together what little money they had to send him to safety.

What is an asylum seeker? Once a refugee reaches somewhere safe, they can ask for special permission to stay in that country. While they wait to discover if they can stay, they are known as an asylum seeker.

He arrived in London unable to speak English and was put in the care of a foster family, He played football for fun and was talent spotted at a young age by Crystal Palace. The club's stadium, Selhurst Park, is close to where he lived in south London.

Moses played international football for England at youth level, but went on to represent Nigeria almost 40 times, including at two World Cups.

Judith Kerr

Getty Images

Judith Kerr was one of Britain's most successful children's authors.

The author and illustrator was best known for The Tiger Who Came to Tea book and the Mog series.

Judith was born in 1923 in Germany. Her family was Jewish and her father was very critical of Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.

Because of this it became unsafe for the family to stay in Germany so they fled the country to London - Judith was 13 at the time.

Judith wrote about being a refugee in some of her books, including When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit.

Michael Marks of Marks and Spencer

Getty Images

Marks and Spencer - known as M&S - is one of the biggest British retailers around but did you know that one half of the founding duo was a refugee?

Michael Marks was a Jewish refugee from eastern Europe who moved to Leeds to escape the mistreatment of Jews in his country.

He came with little money and spoke poor English.

The first glimpse of Marks and Spencer came in 1884 when Michael Marks opened a market stall in Leeds Kirkgate market called Marks' Penny Bazaar in 1884.

In 1894 Marks went into partnership with Thomas Spencer, a former cashier and the rest is history!