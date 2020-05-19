play
School closures: Have your say on which school dinner you miss the most

Last updated at 13:21
Which school dinner do you miss the most?

There are a few things you probably miss from school...

Your friends, your teachers, play time, maybe even some lessons?

But Arthur, who's eight, missed his favourite school dinner so much that he wrote to his head teacher asking for the recipe!

Luckily, the school's catering manager, Ms Davies, passed on the recipe for the mince and dumplings onto his dad so that they could make it at home together.

Elsewhere, Sorrel, who's 7, said she missed her school's chocolate pudding and custard.

She asked her mum to see if she could recreate it and this was the result...

Sorrel's mum's chocolate pudding

Doesn't it look delicious!

But is there a meal you miss from your school lunchtimes?

Have YOUR say on which school dinner you miss the most here and leave us a comment below!

