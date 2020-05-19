Cyclone Amphan: How are people preparing?

AFP Millions of people in coastal areas are at risk from sea surges metres high

India and Bangladesh are evacuating millions of people from coastal areas as a cyclone heads towards the Bay of Bengal, on the northeastern part of the Indian Ocean.

Cyclone Amphan is predicted to hit an area on the border of the two countries late on Wednesday.

Coronavirus is making it difficult for officials in both countries to evacuate people - but they have come up with lots of plans.

Bangladesh's disaster management minister said they plan to help around two million people to safety.

Extra shelters have been prepared to allow for social distancing and masks are also being given out.

Both countries have asked for schools and other buildings in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclone to be turned into temporary shelters - they need more than the usual numbers in order to house people while still making sure they can follow social distancing.

What are the different types of storms?

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons are all types of tropical storms. They're all basically the same thing, but are given different names depending on where they appear.

Hurricanes are tropical storms that form over the North Atlantic Ocean and Northeast Pacific.

Cyclones are formed over the South Pacific and Indian Ocean.

Typhoons are formed over the Northwest Pacific Ocean.

Cyclone Amphan will be the first super cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal since 1999.