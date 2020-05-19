What will going 'back to work' look like for Premier League footballers?

Getty Images Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio arrives back at training

You probably don't need reminding that it has been over two months since the last Premier League match was played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return of football has been talked about as one of the signs that things might soon be going back to normal in the United Kingdom.

"Project Restart" - the Premier League's action plan to finish the 2019/2020 season - is gearing up for it's next phase.

Hundreds of top-flight football players will be heading back to their club's training grounds on Tuesday.

They have been given permission to train together in small groups of no more than five, but they are still not allowed to come into contact with each other.

That means no tackling, no high fives, and no team lunch breaks.

There are lots of new rules the players and coaches have to follow in order to keep players and staff safe.

For example, the clubs could have surprise inspections from Premier League bosses to make sure they are following social distancing rules.

Getty Images Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho has been training alone at the club training complex, but some of his team mates will be joining him from Tuesday

The players may also be asked to wear GPS trackers during training, which show whether they have been in close contact with one another.

Everyone at the club will be tested for coronavirus twice a week and will be told to self-isolate if they are showing any symptoms of the virus.

They will also have to complete a daily pre-training questionnaire and temperature check in order to be allowed to train with other people.

Players are asked to arrive at training in their kit so they don't have to use the team changing rooms and will have to go home to shower afterwards.

They are also not allowed to share transport with anyone, to or from the training ground. So, no hitching a lift with your teammate anymore.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, however, has said he won't be returning to training as he does not want to put his family's health at risk.

Deeney said his five-month-old son has had breathing problems so feels he would be putting him at risk should he come into contact with the virus.

The league had previously said it might be possible to play it's first match back on 12 June, but it is likely this will need to be pushed back.