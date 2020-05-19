BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020: What to expect from the virtual festival

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many huge sporting and music events to be cancelled or postponed so far this year... but not BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020!

It is going ahead as planned this weekend (22-24 May) but for the first time ever it will be a virtual festival.

Some of the world's biggest artists will be performing from their homes for you to enjoy during lockdown.

Keep reading to find out who will be performing and how you can tune in.

Who's performing?

Alexandre Schneider Sam Smith is one of the headline acts at Radio 1's virtual festival

Sam Smith, the Jonas Brothers, Aitch, AJ Tracey and Mabel are all lined up to be singing their hearts out in new performances - recorded from the comfort of their own homes.

"I think everyone should pretend they're at a festival and camp in their living room during Big Weekend. I'm going to do it right here in my living room, and I can't wait," says Anne-Marie, who is on the virtual line-up too.

Niall Horan says preparing for a special festival performance from his home will be a big challenge: "This time with no audience, no crew and an amateur like me setting the sound up will be interesting but I'm going to give it a right go."

Robert Kamau There will be a chance to enjoy Rihanna's amazing performance from Radio 1′s Hackney Weekend in 2012

You'll also be able to watch classic Big Weekend performances on The Headliner Stage across the weekend.

Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and One Direction's sets from previous years will be streamed for you to enjoy again.

Lady Gaga's 2011 performance will also be played again, as will performances from Little Mix, Miley Cyrus and Stormzy.

How can you listen?

Joe Maher Anne-Marie will bring you a new performance from her house

"We're going to do our best to bring you a virtual festival," says BBC Radio 1 Breakfast presenter Greg James.

"Whatever you're doing that weekend, get the radio on and you can experience a load of stuff from Big Weekends gone by, and some brand new festival performances."

You'll be able to tune in from home all weekend by listening to Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and watching on BBC iPlayer.