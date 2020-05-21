It might be a bit uncertain with football at the moment with Scottish Premiership ending early and the Premier League allowing players to start training together in small groups.

Well if you can't wait and need your football fix, the fifth series of Jamie Johnson is back!

We received loads of questions you sent in for the cast and Louis Dunn (Jamie), Jonnie Kimmins (Boggy) and Maddie Murchison (Zoe) answered them.

Watch the video to find out what is in store for the characters in series five.