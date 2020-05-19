Twitch creates council to help improve online safety

Chesnot

Twitch is creating its own advisory council of streamers, online safety experts and anti-bullying campaigners to help improve safety on the site.

The video game live-streaming platform, which is owned by Amazon, has 15 million daily users who are able to chat to each other online.

The new safety advisory council will help Twitch develop products and come up with new rules to reduce harassment.

It also wants to help promote healthy streaming habits, according to a company statement announcing the board.

A number of Twitch streamers are on the board including CohhCarnage, Cupahnoodle, FerociouslySteph, and Zizaran, who have a total audience of around 1.6 million followers.

Zizaran said he "looks forward to helping Twitch make rules clearer and reducing community confusion, specifically when it comes to bans and suspensions on the platform."

The council also includes Alex Holmes from The Diana Award, which aims to help prevent bullying in schools.

Twitch can now add itself to the list of social platforms which have created councils to help advise them on decisions.

In May, Facebook - which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp - had to launch its own independent advisory board in order to deal with controversial posts on the site, which include hate speech and harassment.

