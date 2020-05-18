Coronavirus: How could the way we travel change?

Getty Images The government is encouraging people to avoid using public transport

The government recently made some changes to the lockdown in England which came into effect last week.

It was announced that adults who are unable to do their job from home should go back to work. Those who can work from home should continue doing so.

More people are now travelling to and from different locations and the government has provided some key guidance to help ensure people are moving around safely.

They're encouraging members of the public to avoid using public transport when they can and to only use it if they have no other option.

The measures aim to increase levels of social distancing which will help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

So what changes are being introduced and how might they change the way we travel?

People are being encouraged to walk or cycle

Getty Images People are being encouraged to either walk or cycle

The government has asked people to walk or cycle to get to places if they can.

This is because these modes of transport make social distancing easier and they also put less pressure on public transport systems like buses and trains.

Its expected that walking and cycling will continue to be encouraged even if more steps are taken to ease the lockdown.

Train stations are introducing changes

Getty Images Some train stations are introducing measures to make them safer

Lots of train stations have introduced key measures to help manage people going in and out of them.

Train companies had run fewer services during lockdown, but some are increasing the number of trains they're operating now that more people are expected to go back to work.

However, they'll still need to make sure people using their services are safe.

The number of people using trains is still quite low at the moment, however, those who oversee how stations are run are looking into measures that may be introduced in the near future when passenger numbers increase.

Getty Images Some train stations are encouraging passengers to wear face coverings

This includes hand santiser dispensers in stations, limiting the number of passengers on trains and platforms, making passengers book specific slots for when they can arrive at the station and making sure people on trains are spread out.

Some stations have already put in measures to help keep protect passengers. Signs have been installed to direct people and remind them to follow safety measures, one way systems have been introduced and more security guards have also been put in place to help manage potential crowds.

Buses could have fewer passengers

Getty Images People using buses are being encoruaged to take measures to protect themselves and others

There have also been fewer buses operating during the lockdown period.

At the moment, there are only a limited number of people using buses, although numbers are different across the UK.

As services get busier, bus operators could introduce measures to make sure passengers are spaced out for social distancing purposes. There may also be limits on the number of people who can get on a bus.

People using bus services could be encouraged to wear masks, carry hand sanitiser and wash their hands before and after travelling.