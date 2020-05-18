International Museum Day: Which is your favourite?

Getty Images The British Museum was built in 1753

Today is International Museum Day!

It highlights the important role museums play in helping us to find out more about other cultures, understand the importance of key events throughout history and to learn more about subjects we might have come across before.

The day was first celebrated all the way back in 1977, and since then, thousands of museums based in countries all over the world have taken part in activities and events to help raise awareness about the importance of these unique spaces.

Getty Images Museums help us learn more about the world around us

Museum fact! Lots of museums are open to the public, but did you know that the earliest museums were private collections? They could only be viewed by richest people in society.

This year, many museums have had to close because of the coronavirus. However, some have found cool ways to continue educating the public.

There have been lots of virtual tours and in the UK, the Museum of London has been asking people to donate objects and stories which will be used to help future generations learn more about what life in lockdown was like.

To celebrate the day, we want you to let us know what your favourite museum is and why! Is there a museum you visited abroad that you love, or are you a big fan of one based in your home town? Let us know in the comments!