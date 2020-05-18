Celtic champions as Scottish football season is cancelled

Getty Images

Celtic have been crowned the champions of the Scottish Premiership after the league was ended early because of concerns over coronavirus.

The decision has been made by the SPFL - the governing body of Scottish football - following a series of meetings with all 12 clubs in the top division.

Average points per game played has been used to work out how many points each side would have won if the remaining games had been completed.

This means Celtic have been awarded the 2019-2020 title and Hearts have been relegated from the top division.

Hearts aren't happy with the news and have released a statement on their website saying they will "continue to fight against what we believe is an unjust outcome".

Getty Images Hearts have been relegated from the top division

It's the ninth title in a row that Celtic have won, with their closest rivals, Rangers, finishing 13 points behind in second place.

When the news broke, Celtic's website crashed.

All other Scottish divisions have also been halted with league results decided by a average points per game system.

They aren't the first football leagues to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Getty Images PSG have been named as the champions in France

PSG were named as the champions of the French top division after the French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, announced "big sporting affairs" including professional football cannot return in the country until September.

Football in the Netherlands has been abandoned too with Ajax being named as the champions.

However, German football became the first major European football nation to resume its action this weekend as the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 divisions restarted.

A decision still hasn't been made on whether the English top flight division, The Premier League, will resume.