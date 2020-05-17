England star Jesse Lingard says he misses his family and friends, and "can't wait to get back to football".

The Manchester United player has been speaking to Newsround about how he's finding lockdown and what he's been doing to keep busy.

He's joined a host of celebs who are reading stories for the BBC Bitesize Celebrity Book Club.

Jesse will be reading Attack of the Demon Dinner Ladies by Pamela Butchart, and A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle.

Check out the video to find out more.