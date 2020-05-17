Bitesize: Jesse Lingard and Danny Dyer help you learn

Getty Images Soap star Danny Dyer will be telling us all about the infamous King Henry VIII

If you're bored of lessons at home with your mum and dad, how about some help from a famous face?

Loads of celebrities, including a wrestler, pro footballer, and even a soap star, are taking part in this week's Bitesize lessons and helping you learn from home.

Here's everything you need to know.

He might be the king of Walford, but this week EastEnders star Danny Dyer will be talking about a different king.

That's right Danny is giving a history lesson all about the infamous Henry VIII!

From changing England's religion to marrying six wives, Danny will be explaining how the Tudor king changed history forever.

Getty Images Judge Rinder, Becky Lynch and Jesse Lingard will be doing a spot of reading

Other celebrities will be reading stories this week as part of the Bitesize Celebrity Book Club, including England and Manchester United footballer, Jesse Lingard, WWE star Becky Lynch, actress Joanna Lumley, and TV Judge Robert Rinder.

Jesse will be reading Attack of the Demon Dinner Ladies, by Pamela Butchart, and A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle.

Becky will be reading A Pocketful of Stars by Aisha Bushby.

Joanna Lumley will be reading Mr Gum by Andy Stanton, and The Diamond on Drury Lane by Julia Golding.

Judge Rinder will be reading A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson.

You can catch the Celebrity Book Club on Bitesize Daily and BBC iPlayer at 9am and 10am.