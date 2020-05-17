BGT: Meet the kids smashing it on Britain's Got Talent

BGT/ITV 14-year-old Sirine delivered an amazing performance!

Meet the young people smashing it on this year's Britain's Got Talent!

We're now onto episode six of the new series, and one thing that is becoming pretty clear is how well young people are doing.

This weekend saw the brilliantly talented Sirine take to the stage.

The 14-year-old lost her eyesight when she was younger, but said "music is my vision, and that's what I love".

Sirine sang and played the piano for her version of Salvation by Gabrielle Aplin, and she got four yes's from the judges!

Take a look below at some of the other kids smashing it in the auditions stage.

Fayth

BGT/ITV

Simon Cowell used his Golden Buzzer to send 12-year-old singer Fayth straight to the semi-finals.

She sang a song by legendary singer Tina Turner.

After her performance Simon told Fayth: "I absolutely love your personality. You talk about the support you had from your mum and dad, then you see the support you have had from 3,000 people."

Honey and Sammy

BGT/ITV

Another amazing performer who earned herself a Golden Buzzer is 14-year-old Honey, along with her mum Sammy.

They sang Freya Ridings' Lost Without You after being told by Simon in their first audition to come back and sing a different song.

But it wasn't Simon who sent them straight through to the semi-finals - it was judge Amanda who loved their performance so much she used her Golden Buzzer!

Sign Along With Us

BGT/ITV/Youtube

David's Golden Buzzer went to Sign Along With Us, a sign-language choir who sung and signed the Greatest Showman's This Is Me.

The group was started by Jade Kilduff, whose five-year-old brother, Christian, has cerebral palsy and is registered blind.

Twelve-year-old Ella Chadwick also took part.

She'd previously met Simon when she won the Child of Courage award at the Pride of Britain Awards.

BGT/ITV

As well as the Golden Buzzer acts, loads of other talented kids have sailed through the audition rounds!

Such as the VA Kids dance troop, who performed an Alice In Wonderland inspired dance routine.

Singing group Class Dynamix, performed a song about bullying which David Walliams loved, and SOS from the Kids had an important message about saving the planet to share!

And finally dancers Billy and Chantelle won over all four of the judges with their contemporary routine!

What do you think of the acts and who is your favourite act so far? Let us know in the comments below.