Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga: Everything we know about their collab

Getty Images

Pop queens Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have teamed up together on a new song.

The new track called Rain On Me will be released on 22 May.

Lady Gaga and Ariana announced the collab on their social media, and shared a teaser poster of the two singers together.

The song looks like it might have a sci-fi theme, similar to the style of her previous single Stupid Love.

In an interview with Paper Magazine earlier this year, Gaga hinted that she'd collaborated with a female pop star, and that the song was a "celebration of all the tears".

Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga revealed a teaser poster of their new song on her social media

"It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do," she said.

Many people now think she could have referring to Rain On Me.

The song will feature on her new album Chromatica, which is out at the end of this month.

It'll be her sixth studio album, and has quite a few famous collaborations on it including, Sir Elton John and K-pop stars BLACKPINK.

Lady Gaga was originally going to release Chromatica in April, but she said it didn't "feel right" at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic.