Coronavirus: What do yellow hearts in windows mean?

Lots of other people are now joining in, and sharing their yellow hearts

You might have spotted rainbows and teddies in people's windows during the coronavirus pandemic.

They've been used to brighten up people's areas, and spread a message of cheer and hope. It's also fun looking out for them when you go for a walk, cycle or scoot.

Recently some people have also started putting a picture of a yellow heart in their windows.

They have quite a special and personal meaning for those who put them up.

Here's everything you need to know.

Why are people putting yellow hearts in their windows?

Hannah Gompertz

The yellow hearts are being used to remember loved ones who have died because of coronavirus.

The idea was started by Becky and Hannah Gompertz and their granddad, David, after their grandma, Sheila, passed away.

They wanted a special way to remember her.

David also wanted a way for people to show others that they are grieving, so they don't feel alone.

"Our Grandad was on the phone this morning and wanted people to understand, not only the number of people who have died due to this virus, but how many people have been affected due to the loss of a family member or friend," Hannah explained.

They came up with the idea of putting a picture of a yellow heart in their window, and shared the idea on social media.

So far, over 2000 people have joined their group and lots of people have copied the idea.

Becky said: "It just shows that this is something that can really help support people, and we just hope that it will do some good...it's good that people are able to grieve together."

Hannah Gompertz