Shimmering 'glitter worms' found at the bottom of the sea

Getty Images

Scientists have been writing about a pretty special discovery, 'glitter worms' which live at the bottom of the sea.

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego and Paris-Sorbonne University, wrote about what they've learnt about the creatures in a paper published this week in the journal ZooKeys.

The worms are named Peinaleopolynoe which means 'hungry scale worm' and there are four different types including one named after Rock and Roll singer, Elvis Presley.

ZooKeys Journal Their shiny scales look a bit like sequins

The worms are named Peinaleopolynoe goffrediae; P. mineoi; P. orphanae; and P. elvisi (named after Elvis).

They have shiny, colourful plates all over their bodies, they also have glowing bristles which make them look even more sparkly.

Fotos International Rock and Roll star Elvis Presley was known for his glittery costumes

Although they are pretty, they are very fierce, and have been filmed dancing around and fighting each other.

Scientists think that notches in their scales could be evidence of old injuries from the worms biting each other during fights.

They live on the ocean floor and feed on animals that have died and fallen to the bottom, like dead whales.

ZooKeys Journal They come in lots of different colour from pale pink to blue and silver

They live thousands of metres underwater where it is very dark because sunlight doesn't reach that far down.

Researchers don't think they can see each other and are not sure why their scales are glittery.