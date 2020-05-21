Coronavirus: Scotland lockdown could be eased from 28 May

Getty Images

Coronavirus lockdown measures in Scotland could begin to be lifted from 28 May, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Under the new rules people could meet someone from another household as long as social distancing is maintained.

More outdoor activities and sports like golf and fishing will also be allowed, but so far no plans about going back to school have been announced.

But the changes will only be introduced if the Scottish government thinks enough progress has been made on suppressing the virus.

Around the UK

The rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are different to those in England.

England relaxed many of its lockdown rules on 13 May, but Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have their own plans for coming out of lockdown.

Getty Images The government in England has changed its message from 'Stay at home' to 'Stay alert', with the other three nations keeping the 'Stay at home' message.

Northern Ireland's lockdown remains in place until 28 May, but the government has published its five-stage plan for slowly easing the coronavirus lockdown.

Wales has also been preparing to gradually move out of lockdown, but hasn't given any dates on when this might happen.

Detail on Scotland's plans

Getty Images The government has announced plans to reopen schools in England from 1 June but so far Scotland hasn't mentioned any dates for students returning to school

On Thursday 21 May the Scottish government plans to publish more details about its "phased approach" to easing the lockdown restrictions, including details about when schools in Scotland might reopen.

The first minister said the first stage of her plan would allow -

more outdoor activity, such as being able to sit in the park

meeting up outdoors with someone from another household, as long as people stay socially distant

some outdoor sporting activities, like golf and fishing

opening of garden centres and recycling facilities

people who work outdoors being able to return to work.

Getty Images

Small changes had already been made to Scotland's lockdown rules on 11 May, by allowing people to exercise more than once a day.

Some of these new measures, like allowing people to spend more time outdoors, are similar to those in England.

Mrs Sturgeon said she hope that Scotland would be to '"take some concrete steps on the journey back to normality" within two weeks - but this didn't mean life would be the same as before.

As I've said before, it won't be normality as we knew it because the virus will not have gone away, but it will be a journey to a better balance - I hope - than the one we have today. Nicola Sturgeon , First Minister of Scotland

Ms Sturgeon also announced that coronavirus testing will be extended to everyone in Scotland over the age of five who has symptoms.

Although anyone can now request a test, priority will still be given to key workers.