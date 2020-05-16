Spending more time at home, means more time for being creative, so have you tried the latest arty lockdown challenge - 'draw on my back'?

Don't worry it doesn't actually involve having something drawn directly onto your back!

It's simple: get someone to draw on a piece of paper attached to your back. You then have to feel the movement of their pen, and try to copy them on your own piece of paper.

If you're really in sync you'll hopefully end up with similar pictures...but it's often even funnier when they're completely different.

Newsrounders Jesse and Charlie have been giving it a go.