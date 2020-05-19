Check out these creative ways of social distancing

Café & Konditorei Rothe

Under social distancing guidelines, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, everyone has been told to stay at least two metres apart.

Although the rules in every country are slightly different, social distancing in some form or another is in place around the world.

Here are some of the most creature ways people have been making sure they don't get too close together.

Germany

Café Rothe in the city of Schwerin along with German TV channel RTL, celebrated its reopening by giving customers these special hats to help with social distancing.

The straw hats have a pool noodle on the top to make you more aware of how close you are to other people.

They were more of a gimmick than an actual rule by the cafe, but they certainly are eye-catching!

China

Weibo

School children at Yangzheng Primary School in China are taking social distancing seriously.

Each student made their own hat to make sure they were staying far enough apart from their friends.

This boy attached cardboard to his cap, but others were even more creative making hats out of balloons.

France

Le Parisien.

A woman living in Paris has created her own social distancing hat to wear in the street to stop people getting too close.

She has taped a one metre sign to the back of a cap which reads "Ceci est un chapeau d'un mètre, veuillez respecter la distance", which in English means: "This is a one-metre hat, please respect the distance".

India

Twitter/Thomas Isaac

An Indian politician shared this picture showing how umbrellas are being used to ensure people stay a safe distance apart.

In some areas it has been made compulsory that everyone carries an opened umbrella when they leave their house.

Two opened umbrellas, not touching each other, helps to make sure people stay a minimum distance of one metre from one another.