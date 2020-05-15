Captain Tom: 100-year-old fundraiser is now a children's author

EPA

The inspirational Captain Tom Moore shot to fame in April after he raised over £32 million for the NHS for walking 100 laps of his garden.

But he isn't quite finished on his fundraising endeavour.

Captain Tom hopes to "inspire the next generation of heroes" by releasing a children's picture book, telling the story of his life.

The book, which doesn't have a title yet, will be released in Autumn 2020 alongside his autobiography, which is called, "Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day".

Money raised from the sale of the books will go to his new charity - The Captain Tom Foundation - and will help tackle loneliness, support hospices and help those facing bereavement.

The book is said to "be about adventure, helping people and never giving up."

Getty Images Captain Tom was sent more than 25,000 100th birthday cards

What else has Captain Tom been up to recently?

Last week, Captain Tom was awarded the "Freedom of the City of London", but what does that mean?

Being given "the freedom of the city" is a great honour reserved for those who contribute something positive towards their local area in some way.

Other people who have been presented with the Freedom of London include J.K Rowling, Mary Berry and Eddie Redmayne.

It is a term first used back in the 13th Century.

It meant that, the holder of the freedom, or the "freeman" had the right to carry out their trade or craft in the area in which they lived without having to pay the feudal lord - a sort of medieval tax.

Unfortunately "freemen" have to pay tax these days!