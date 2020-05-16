New Paper Mario game coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo

Nintendo have just announced a brand new Mario game is coming to the Switch this summer.

The game, called Paper Mario: The Origami King will be released on 17 July.

There have been six games in the Paper Mario series, but this is the first one to be released on the Switch console.

The story this time looks like it'll involve saving Princess Peach from the evil King Olly, who has taken over her castle and sealed it shut with magical paper streamers.

Nintendo Familiar characters like Toad will be in the game

There are familiar characters like Toad and Bowser Jr, as well as new characters like Olivia who has paper-folding powers!

In this game Mario has a new ability called "Fold Arms" which players can use to help them solve puzzles and defeat the Origami King's henchmen.

Nintendo announced the new game out of the blue, instead of in one of their usual 'Direct' videos.