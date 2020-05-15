Percy Jackson: Adventure books are getting a new TV series on Disney+

Getty Images

Percy Jackson fans get ready because a new TV series is coming.

That's right, the news was confirmed by author Rick Riordan and his wife Becky on their social media account.

He said: "We can't say much more at this stage but we are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one."

Rick Riordan/Twitter Rick Riordan and his wife Becky were very excited about the announcement

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a five-part book series written by Rick.

The books follow the story of Percy Jackson who discovers that he is the son of the Greek god of the sea, Poseidon.

Throughout the series he makes friends with a host of other demigods, and faces numerous battles and challenges.

The series is hugely successful and has sold around 69 million copies in more than 35 countries!

Movie misfortune?

Getty Images Logan Lerman played Percy in the movies

The first two books were even turned into movies, however this proved pretty controversial.

Although they did well in the cinema, many fans were unhappy that the movies were so different from the books.

So in this latest announcement, Rick has reassured fans: "Rest assured that Becky & I will be involved in person in every aspect of the show."

Getty Images Rick wants to reassure fans he'll be part of the production

For now the TV series is in 'early development' by Disney + so it might be a while until it is actually available to watch.

Rick added: "There will be much more news in the future, but for now, we have a lot of work to do! Buckle up, demigods. It's going to a fantastic, exciting ride!"

What do you think? Are you excited for the new series?