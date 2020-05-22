Anxiety is a mental health illness that affects up to 1 in 4 people in the UK!

Lots of people can feel anxious about lots of different things.

Anxiety can effect people in all kinds of ways, some people feel very worried, others feel sick or breathless, either way you should always talk to someone if you are feeling anxious.

BBC Radio 1's Katie Thistleton spoke to Connor Ball from the Vamps about the things that make him anxious sometimes.

