play
Watch Newsround

School Uniform Day: Are you wearing yours at home?

Last updated at 10:55
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
School Uniform Day: Are you wearing yours at home?

At school you sometimes have an own clothes day or dress down day, but have you ever heard of school uniform day?

Well pupils at some schools in Edinburgh are having a school uniform day on Friday. The children will be wearing their uniform so they feel more connected to their school.

One pupil said, "It really helps me to concentrate when I'm doing my home schooling and I think it brings us all together as a community."

harper beckhamVictoria Beckham/Instagram
Harper Beckham has been seen wearing her school uniform at home too.

The pupils have been making posters and writing about what their school uniform means to them. Another student said, "When I wear my school uniform it makes me feel closer to my friends and my class."

What do you think of a school uniform day? Have you been wearing your school uniform whilst home schooling?

Let us know in the comments below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Schoolbag

Vote: How do YOU feel about going back to school?

comments
59
These traditional drummers in Birmingham played music and rhythms to salute the doctors, nurses and staff at their local hospital
image

Clap For Our Carers: Pictures from this week's celebration

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom is writing a children's book!

Newsround Home