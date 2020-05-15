To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. School Uniform Day: Are you wearing yours at home?

At school you sometimes have an own clothes day or dress down day, but have you ever heard of school uniform day?

Well pupils at some schools in Edinburgh are having a school uniform day on Friday. The children will be wearing their uniform so they feel more connected to their school.

One pupil said, "It really helps me to concentrate when I'm doing my home schooling and I think it brings us all together as a community."

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Harper Beckham has been seen wearing her school uniform at home too.

The pupils have been making posters and writing about what their school uniform means to them. Another student said, "When I wear my school uniform it makes me feel closer to my friends and my class."

What do you think of a school uniform day? Have you been wearing your school uniform whilst home schooling?

Let us know in the comments below.