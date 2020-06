Matt Lucas has told Newsround that he thinks filming of the new series of The Great British Bake Off will resume as soon as it's safe to do so.

The comedian was announced as the new host of the programme just before coronavirus lockdown put a stop to lots of television productions in the UK.

He will replace Sandi Toksvig and will host alongside Noel Fielding when filming starts up.

Watch Matt explain how it all came about here.