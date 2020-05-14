play
Taylor Swift sends letter to a letter-writing fan

Last updated at 13:43
Letter from Taylor Swift to Emerson WeberTwitter/Hugh Weber

Taylor Swift has sent a handwritten letter to an 11-year-old fan who had been thanking postal workers in the United States for their help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerson Weber, who is from Dakota, has pen pals all over the world, and has been sharing letters with them during the lockdown.

She recently sent a note to her local postal worker talking about how important letters were, saying, "I wanted to thank you for taking my letters and delivering them.

You are very important to me. I make people happy with my letters, but you do too."

Taylor Swift heard all about Emerson's letter, partly because Emerson is a Swiftie who quotes the singer's lyrics in her letters!

Present from Taylor Swift to Emerson WeberTwitter/Hugh Weber
Taylor Swift sent a gift package to the 11-year-old

Taylor decided to send the 11-year-old something because she also loves sending letters to people. Emerson's dad shared on twitter that Taylor had sent Emerson her own personal tool for adding a wax seal to a letter.

Taylor said in the letter that it was "one of my favourite letter writing tools."

Taylor Swift's wax stampTwitter/Hugh Weber
Taylor sent her very own wax stamp kit to Emerson

The present was wrapped up and simply said, 'To Em. From Tay,' on the outside. As well as the stamp, it contained things like perfume, Taylor Swift merchandise (which Emerson has shared with her friends), and a hand-decorated letter.

Emerson and her dad Hugh didn't want to reveal too many details of the letter on social media, saying, "it was personal."

They did however share a few snippets of encouragement from the singer, who told Emerson she had, "already set a really cool example and I'm proud of you."

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Yay first comment, OMG Imagine having a letter sent from TALOR SWIFT!

