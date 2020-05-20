It's Mental Health Awareness Week so we spoke to Youtuber DanTDM, TikToker's Surfaceldn, Sebbyjon and Monty Keates and loads of other celebs about why it's important to express your emotions with others.

Whether you're male or female, talking about your feelings is important - especially if those feelings are affecting your mental health.

Watch the video to hear celebs from the worlds of music, sport, TV and more talk about why we should ignore the phrase 'boys don't cry' and how opening up helped them improve their mental wellbeing.