Coronavirus and schools: How do you feel about going back to class in June?

Some of you might be going back to school at the start of June after spending lots of weeks home-schooling - how do you feel about it?

On Sunday Boris Johnson said some school children in England could be going back to school at the start of June.

However in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland it's not going to be that early, possibly not until September.

Children in other countries around the world, where lockdown is easing, are heading back and schools are making changes make it as safe as possible for everyone attending.

Maybe you are really looking forward to it, perhaps you have concerns about how to do it safely, or about how it will work.

Let us know what you think in the poll below. What are you looking forward to? What questions do you have about schools reopening? Leave us a comment under the line.

