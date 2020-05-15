What can you do if lockdown is getting you down?

For lots of us - lockdown has been a challenge but a positive experience as well!

From spending more time with your family to enjoying new hobbies, lockdown has had its positives along with its negatives.

But for some young people, the experience has been much more different.

Children's mental health charity Place2Be has found that loneliness and school work anxiety are two of the biggest topics that the young people they support are talking about at the moment.

Thankfully, Place2Be ambassador Katie Thistleton has some tips on how to keep your feelings in check during lockdown.