TikTok #BlindingLights challenge: Which zoo nailed it?

Zoos right across the UK are closed to the public at the moment.
But this hasn't stopped them from having some fun!
Zookeepers have found a new way to stay positive and get involved in a bit of friendly competition while looking after their animals.
They've been nominating each other to take part in the famous #BlindingLights TikTok challenge.
Check out the p-awesome performances below!
Which zoos do you think gave the best performance?
Let us know which would get your vote and why in the comments!
