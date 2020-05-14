TikTok #BlindingLights challenge: Which zoo nailed it?

Getty Images

Zoos right across the UK are closed to the public at the moment.

But this hasn't stopped them from having some fun!

Zookeepers have found a new way to stay positive and get involved in a bit of friendly competition while looking after their animals.

They've been nominating each other to take part in the famous #BlindingLights TikTok challenge.

Check out the p-awesome performances below!

Bristol Garden Zoo

Drusillas Park

Dudley Zoo

Longleat Safari Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Paignton Zoo

Which zoos do you think gave the best performance?

Let us know which would get your vote and why in the comments!