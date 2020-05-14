play
TikTok #BlindingLights challenge: Which zoo nailed it?

giraffe.

Zoos right across the UK are closed to the public at the moment.

But this hasn't stopped them from having some fun!

Zookeepers have found a new way to stay positive and get involved in a bit of friendly competition while looking after their animals.

They've been nominating each other to take part in the famous #BlindingLights TikTok challenge.

Check out the p-awesome performances below!

Bristol Garden Zoo
Check out Bristol Zoo Garden's TikTok challenge video!
Drusillas Park
Check out Drusillas Park's TikTok dance challenge video!
Dudley Zoo
Staff at Dudley Zoo's TikTok dance challenge video!
Longleat Safari Park
What do you think of Longleat's TikTok dance challenge video?
Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Take a look at Yorkshire Wildlife Park's TikTok dance challenge video!
Paignton Zoo
Paignton Zoo's TikTok dance challenge video!

Which zoos do you think gave the best performance?

Let us know which would get your vote and why in the comments!

