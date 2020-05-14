Comet Swan: Watch the skies for newly discovered comet

Getty Images Comets, like this one, Comet West, can sometimes be seen by the naked eye

Space fans could be in for a treat this month as they may be able to catch a glimpse of a newly discovered comet.

Comet C/2020 F8 - or Comet Swan as it's also being called - has been attracting a lot of attention, yet it wasn't discovered by someone looking up at the night sky.

Instead, the person was looking at a computer screen.

Amateur astronomer Michael Mattiazzo from Australia spotted the visitor from the outer solar system in April 2020 using information from a Soho instrument called Solar Wind Anisotropies, or SWAN, Nasa said.

He'd been studying images that had been posted online from Soho - a joint Nasa and European Space Agency (ESA) spaceship.

ESA/NASA An artist's drawing of SOHO's mission to examine the Sun

What is Soho?

Soho stands for Solar and Heliospheric Observatory.

It's a space craft launched in 1995 to examine the Sun. Originally planned to work for two years, it is still going 25 years later.

Data from Soho has helped in the discovery of over 3,000 comets.

How was Comet Swan discovered?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this gif, click here

Onboard Soho is a special instrument called the Solar Wind ANisotropies or SWan (which the comet is named after).

Every day it records a complete map of the sky. These raw sky maps are full of stars, making it difficult to pick out new comets, which may arrive at random from any direction.

To make the job easier, the stars are automatically removed from the images, leaving only other light sources visible.

These images are regularly posted online on the Soho website, meaning that anyone can look at these 'comet tracker's maps' and join the search for new comets.

Can I see Comet Swan?

Getty Images

The comet could become a more visible object by late May or early June.

Currently moving from the southern to the northern skies, it is just faintly visible to the naked eye, but current estimates suggest that, by the end of May, it could be significantly brighter - if it survives that long.

Comets are quite fragile , and can often break apart as they approach the Sun.

In April, Comet ATLAS suffered this fate, breaking into at least 30 fragments - but that still made for a pretty amazing photo!