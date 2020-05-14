To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus and asthma: Your questions about staying safe answered

How does coronavirus affect people with asthma?

The UK is still in lockdown as the country continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus can affect anyone, but people with pre-existing health problems and older people are thought to be at greater risk of developing symptoms.

Many of you have sent in questions asking about how to stay safe if you already have a condition called asthma.

We asked Debbie, an asthma nurse, to give you some answers.

Getty Images

What would happen if you have asthma and caught coronavirus?

Debbie says that the symptoms of coronavirus can be milder in children.

Some children have said it feels a bit like having cold.

However, she did say that for those with asthma, it can make your asthma symptoms a bit worse.

Why are people with asthma at risk from Covid-19?

Getty Images

Asthma is a condition which affects your lungs, and people who have it can sometimes find it difficult to breathe, and can wheeze and cough.

Debbie says that the main reason why people with asthma might be more affected by the coronavirus, is because it is a virus that affects your lungs.

So, yes, coronavirus can make these symptoms worse for people with asthma.

What is the difference between a Covid-19 cough and an asthma cough?

Getty Images

Debbie says it's important know your asthma symptoms.

She says if you do get a cough, to think about, and decide, if it feels the same as your usual asthma cough, or if it feels a bit different.

She recommends talking to your parents or a trusted adult if you're feeling worried.