Matt Lucas explains the origins of The Baked Potato song

You should always listen to the baked potato.

Or at least, that's what comedian Matt Lucas says.

His song about a baked potato telling you how to behave during the coronavirus pandemic has caught the imagination of the public.

So much so, that its reached number two in the UK charts.

All the proceeds from the single go to NHS charity, FeedNHS which provides hot meals for NHS workers all over the UK.

De'Graft caught up with Matt to find out how it all came about.