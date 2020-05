Lots of companies and organisations have been affected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Places have had to close to try to stop the spread of the virus, such as Warwick Castle. Normally at the castle they have shows with over 60 birds of prey taking to the skies.

But how are the birds being cared for whilst in lockdown?

We spoke to James, a falconer at Warwick Castle, who has the busy job of looking after all the birds of prey there.