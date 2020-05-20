ational Thank a Teacher Day: Your 'thank you' to teachers

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. You've sent us some messages to your teachers!

It's always nice to give a real heartfelt 'Thank you'.

So May 20th 2020 is the day you get to thank your teachers!

As you all know, teachers work hard all year but this year teachers have had to work in a whole new way to make sure you have all been getting the brain food you need.

COVID-19 has brought about a lot of changes and your teachers have been part of that too, bringing your lessons into your home and in some cases still being at school.

What is 'National Thank a Teacher Day'?

Getty Images

Well, it's a simple as taking the time out of your day to thank your teacher.

It's a day to show them how appreciated they are, for all the things they do throughout the year.

Did you know? Thank you, comes from the Latin phrase tongēre and some translations say it means "I will remember what you have done for me."

2020's Thank a Teacher Day could be the most creative one yet.

Lockdown means that most people aren't in school and that we aren't mixing with other people, so the 'thanks' might not be in person but it can certainly be a little different.

How will you be thanking your teachers? Let us know in the comments we'd love to know!