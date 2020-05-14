The Book of Hopes: Why 110 children’s authors have been working together

Children's authors and illustrators have come together, online of course, to put together a book of hopes.
The stories and drawings are supposed to bring children like you and your friends, a little bit of happy during lockdown.
It's called 'The Book of Hopes' and you can give it a read whenever you like, as it's online and completely free!
Well, let's start by giving the book it's full title: The Book of Hopes: Words and Pictures to Comfort, Inspire and Entertain Children in Lockdown.
It's a book written by more than 110 different children's authors.
In the book there are short stories, poems and illustrations - pictures - and they have all been written or drawn to make children and their families feel better during lockdown.
The book has been put together by Katherine Rundell - she wrote Rooftoppers - who contacted as many children's authors as she could to join in.
I hope that the imagination can be a place of shelter for children in the hard months ahead and that The Book of Hopes might be useful in that, even if only a little.
Of the hundreds of contributors there are lots of names you will recognise like:
- Jaqueline Wilson - she has written lots of books like Tracy Beaker, Best Friends and Cliff Hanger.
- Michael Morpurgo - who has said the aim of his story in the book is to 'lift' which he means to make you feel a bit happier.
- Axel Scheffler - you'll recognise his drawings in The Gruffalo.
You can read the stories and poems and take a look at the pictures of the National Literacy Trust's website.
Let us know if you read it, tell us how it made you feel!
