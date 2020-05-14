The Book of Hopes: Why 110 children’s authors have been working together

National Literacy Trust

Children's authors and illustrators have come together, online of course, to put together a book of hopes.

The stories and drawings are supposed to bring children like you and your friends, a little bit of happy during lockdown.

It's called 'The Book of Hopes' and you can give it a read whenever you like, as it's online and completely free!

What is 'The Book of Hopes'?

Getty Images Katherine Rundell has won lots of awards for her books

Well, let's start by giving the book it's full title: The Book of Hopes: Words and Pictures to Comfort, Inspire and Entertain Children in Lockdown.

It's a book written by more than 110 different children's authors.

In the book there are short stories, poems and illustrations - pictures - and they have all been written or drawn to make children and their families feel better during lockdown.

The book has been put together by Katherine Rundell - she wrote Rooftoppers - who contacted as many children's authors as she could to join in.

I hope that the imagination can be a place of shelter for children in the hard months ahead and that The Book of Hopes might be useful in that, even if only a little. Katherine Rundell

Who has contributed to the book?

Getty Images Jacqueline Wilson has written a short story to go in the book

Of the hundreds of contributors there are lots of names you will recognise like:

Jaqueline Wilson - she has written lots of books like Tracy Beaker, Best Friends and Cliff Hanger.

Michael Morpurgo - who has said the aim of his story in the book is to 'lift' which he means to make you feel a bit happier.

Axel Scheffler - you'll recognise his drawings in The Gruffalo.

How do I read it?

Getty Images

You can read the stories and poems and take a look at the pictures of the National Literacy Trust's website.

Let us know if you read it, tell us how it made you feel!