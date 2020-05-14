play
Premier League: What could have happened if there was no coronavirus?

Liverpool at a victory parade.Getty Images

The English Premier League should have been drawing to a close this weekend.

The famous trophy should have been the centre-piece of one club's celebrations, while for three clubs there would have been tears in the stands as their relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Instead, though, all football has been suspended since March because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Footballers have mostly been posting videos of their garden warm-ups on social media and Match of the Day is now Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer just chatting about some of their favourite football memories.

When the Premier League season was paused, Liverpool were sitting at the top of the table, a massive 25 points ahead of nearest rivals, Manchester City.

Norwich City were bottom and five clubs ahead of them were battling to avoid joining them in the relegation places.

But, what would have most likely happened if coronavirus was never a thing and the league was completed?

Why not have your say in the vote below? You get three likes so use them wisely!

And remember to let us know what you think in the comments below.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • I think Liverpool(even though I am a spurs fan) deserve the trophy as they were definite winners ever since their streak started and also I doubt Man City will win every game they play to beat liverpool

    • Izzy replied: Thx even tho we beat u in Madrid u don't seem to baiast

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Liverpool will win ez allez allez allez!

    • U17928908 replied: This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

