Mental health in lockdown: How have you been affected?

While many of us try to stay physically fit by doing exercise during lockdown, are enough of us keeping ourselves fit emotionally right now?

Surveys by the Office of National Statistics, and charities like Childline, YoungMinds and Place2Be have reported that many young people are struggling with issues such as isolation, worries over their schoolwork and tense relationships with their families.

Not all of us are affected in the same way. Many of us will find that lockdown has not changed the way we feel about ourselves or our life at home. But there are many young people who have found the past two months difficult.

Place2Be asked 200 of their mental health professionals about the common issues their young people were struggling with during lockdown.

Here are the top three most common things they spoke about with the young people they were supporting.

55% of the professionals said that loneliness and feeling isolated was one of the most common things they spoke about with the young people they support.

Nearly half said that worries over school work was another big issue that came up regularly.

And 42% said they often spoke about family relationship problems.

How should I be feeling about lockdown?

There is no right or wrong way to feel about lockdown.

It's important to remember that not everyone will be having a negative experience - it might be that you are enjoying spending more time with your family or doing your own activities at home!

There are lots of reasons why you might not be having a positive experience in lockdown too.

It could be you are struggling managing to do your school work, or that you miss your family and friends or that you feel like things at home are more stressful than usual.

If you do feel like you are struggling, there are things you can do to support yourself.

We spoke to Place2Be ambassador Katie Thistleton to find out what their top tips are to help you feel more in control of your feelings during lockdown.

How can you look after your mental health during lockdown?

Radio 1 presenter and author Katie Thistleton has some advice for young people struggling with lockdown.

Stay Active

Fresh air and exercise can do amazing things to boost your mood!

Try to take some time for yourself each day to go outside - even five minutes can make a huge difference.

Stay In Touch

Just because you are spending all your time at home, doesn't mean you can't try and stay in contact with your friends and family.

Suggest to your parent or carer about setting up a virtual playdate over video call - you can play games online with friends too!

Stay on Schedule

Having structure to the day can help you feel more in control. Why not set out an easy plan to follow during the weekday - a bit like school?

Going to sleep at a regular time is important too to keep you rested and feeling ready to tackle the next day.

What else can I do if I'm still struggling?

If you are feeling low and not sure what to do, talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling.

Your dad, mum or carer.

Another family member.

Another grown up who looks after you.

If you feel you still need help after you speak to them, don't give up. Tell another adult you trust until you get the help you need.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

