International Nurses Day: How people around the world celebrated

Getty Images Nurses in Malaysia wore red ribbons and posed for a photo together to celebrate

People all over the world came together to celebrate International Nurses Day yesterday.

The day is celebrated each year on Florence Nightingale's birthday - a famous nurse from the Victorian era in the UK.

This year's celebrations were pretty special as it was also the 200th anniversary of Florence's birth, and the World Health Organisation named 2020 the Year of the Nurse.

Getty Images The Houses of Parliament lit up to celebrate

Healthcare workers around the world celebrated by wearing ribbons and lighting candles.

The UK Houses of Parliament were lit up, as well as Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in London and Belfast City Hall.

Many people at home took part in the celebrations by shining a light or lighting candles.

Getty Images

Your messages

We asked for your messages for nurses and so many of you got in touch. Here are just some of them.

"Thank you for everything, but not only now, every day and not even in lockdown. You have always tried your best for us. You are amazing!" MB

"Thank you so much to all the nurses. Not just for now but for always. You and the rest of the NHS has been working so hard for everyone else especially at the moment. You always work hard no matter the problem. Keep working hard and thank you" happytrampoliningchocolatewaffle

"Thank you nurses all around the world for keeping people safe" EmilyH

Getty Images Nurses working on a Covid-19 ward in India light candles by a picture of Florence Nightingale to celebrate

"Thank you nurses for being so brave, kind, and understanding. The NHS wouldn't work without you." U18215104

"Our nanny Plum and auntie Rosina are nurses. Our nanny looks after people's mental health and my auntie looks after older people when they are let out of hospital. They work so hard. Thank you to all nurses everywhere." Isabella and Eloise.

"Thank you nurses for risking your life to protect us, you are the best, Happy International Nurses Day" Thivani.

"Dear NHS, You are the best, You save lives, So thank you, For all you do, We love you, And we always will, With all our hearts, We love you, Stay safe NHS, Stay safe doctors, Stay safe Nurses, We love you" Maryam.