Getty Images

Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world!

The pop star has rocketed up the Sunday Times Music Rich List this week, which is a list of the wealthiest pop stars living in the UK.

Rihanna, originally from Barbados, since she moved to London in 2019.

She has an estimated fortune of £468 million, which puts her third overall! And that's despite not having an album out since 2016.

Getty Images Rihanna is the richest female musician in the world, beating Madonna and Beyoncé

Who else is on the list?

The singer is third on the UK Rich List, behind just behind Sir Andrew LLoyd Webber (£800m), who has written lots of famous musicals, and Sir Paul McCartney (£800m), who was in The Beatles.

Her wealth makes her the richest female musician not just in the UK, but the world - ahead of Madonna (£462m), Celine Dion (£365m) and Beyoncé (£325m).

Getty Images Ed Sheeran is in 10th place with £200m after going on a massive world tour last year.

Also amongst the top 40 highest-earners are Ed Sheeran and Adele, and further down the list, there are new entries for Dua Lipa and George Ezra - each said to be worth £16m.

Robert Watts, who puts together the Rich List, said: "Rihanna is, I think, a very good example of someone who's come from a pretty tough upbringing in Barbados and who has a hunger and a determination to work, work work"

Getty Images Rihanna's make-up line Fenty Beauty has contributed to her net-worth

Although Rihanna hasn't released any new music since 2016, she's been very busy focussing on her inclusive make-up line Fenty Beauty, which she started in 2017.

As well as this, she launched her own fashion brand last year with French luxury goods group Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.