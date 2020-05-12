Lot's of us have probably been learning new skills during lockdown - but probably nothing quite as impressive as this!

Gui Khury aged 11 has become the first skateboarder to complete a 1080-degree turn on a vertical ramp.

He lives in Brazil and has been making the most of having time away from school to practice his skateboarding.

The move involved making three complete turns in the air before landing, and is incredibly difficult.

It's so hard not even famous adult professional skateboarders like Tony Hawk have been able to master it.