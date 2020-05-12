Royal Highland Show: Check out these awesome pics!
The Royal Highland Show is popular with lots of families living in Scotland. This year's show had to be cancelled because of coronavirus, but one family has come up with a brilliant way to recreate the event using toys!
Brother and sister Hamish and Ailie decided to create their very own Royal Highland show using toys after this year's event, which was due to be held in Edinburgh, was cancelled. The agricultural show gives farmers the opportunity to show off some of their best animals and it's also a chance for people to celebrate Scottish food, drink and rural life.
PA Media
The scenes were very detailed indeed! There was a fenced paddock for horses to show off their show jumping skills...
PA Media
and a competition area for dogs too!
PA Media
The pair didn't forget the excited spectators! Looks like they're having a great time.
PA Media
They even included a spot where horses could be cleaned and made show ready!
PA Media
Farmers also featured at the homemade show along with their prize cows...
PA Media
and tractors too!
PA Media
The family spent around six hours putting the show together. They ended up using cardboard toilet roll tubes, cereal boxes and other bits they could find as well as their toys. They wanted to make it as realistic as possible, just on a much smaller scale. Moo-valous!
PA Media
Hamish and Ailie did an absolutely cracking job - well done guys!