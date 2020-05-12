WWE's Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins expecting their first baby

Getty Images

There's been some pretty epic news for WWE fans - wrestling superstar Becky Lynch is pregnant!

The Raw Women's Champion made the announcement at the start of the weekly wrestling programme Monday Night Raw earlier this week.

Lynch is expecting her first child with fiancée and fellow WWE wrestler Seth Rollins.

'Time for a break'

Lynch has made a pretty huge impact in the world of wrestling. She's the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion in WWE history.

Her pregnancy means she'll now be taking a break from the ring, with her new baby due to arrive in December later this year.

During Monday night's show, Lynch - who is also know as 'The Man' - told fellow female wrestler Asuka that she was the new Raw Women's Champion during what was a very emotional and heartfelt moment.

"You go and be a warrior, because I'm going to go be a mother," she said.

Who is Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, was born in Limerick in Ireland, and she grew up in Dublin.

Lynch developed a passion for wrestling during her childhood. She enjoyed watching WWE with her brother, and the pair aspired to one day become professionals in the sport.

Becky's first pro-wrestling match was back in 2002 and it took many years of hard work to move to WWE. She made her TV debut in 2014 during an episode of NXT.

She quickly gained lots of success as a pro-wrestler and went on to become a three-time SmackDown Women's Champion and Raw Women's Champ.